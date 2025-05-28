News releases
News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.
November 19, 2024
The Milwaukee VA will host a Native American Heritage Month celebration on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Matousek Auditorium at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee.
November 19, 2024
Zablocki VA Health Care System will host a Veterans in Focus: Exploring the Community through Photography exhibit, featuring images captured by 12 Veteran photographers in VA’s recreation therapy program.
October 30, 2024
The Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic will host an open house from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16. The event is open to the public and intended for Veterans, families, and caregivers to learn more about the recently opened Oconomowoc VA Clinic.
October 30, 2024
The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8 in the Unity Chapel at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave. The ceremony is open to the public.
October 17, 2024
Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities, on VA Medication Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
September 26, 2024
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Women’s Health program is staging a 2K walk Friday, Oct. 4 to raise awareness of breast health resources available to Veterans and employees.
September 23, 2024
The Zablocki VA Health Care System (ZVAHCS) joins a premier group of organizations that have received Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
September 9, 2024
The Milwaukee VA is hosting two events to mark Patriot Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
August 5, 2024
The Milwaukee VA is inviting media to experience local Veterans’ talent and creativity during the annual Veterans Creative Arts Showcase at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
July 1, 2024
Milwaukee VA is hosting an Independence Day picnic for inpatient Veterans living at the Milwaukee VA’s domiciliary and community homes and outpatient Veterans in the U.S. Housing and Urban Development – Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program as well as other Veterans living on the VA campus.