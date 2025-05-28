Skip to Content

News releases

News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.

  • March 11, 2024

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, March 8, signaled the coming of a new community-based outpatient clinic in Oconomowoc.

  • February 15, 2024

    An event designed to help first responders improve their wellness and resilience will take place Feb. 29 in Milwaukee.

  • February 13, 2024

    Today the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and The Alexander Company announced plans to rehabilitate and reuse three additional historic buildings on the Milwaukee VA campus.

  • February 13, 2024

    The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans Feb. 11-17 during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

  • January 30, 2024

    As part of VA’s nationwide homelessness goals for 2023, the Homeless Prevention Program at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and its community-based outpatient clinics have permanently housed 387 homeless Veterans in Wisconsin.

  • January 10, 2024

    Veterans in treatment for homelessness, post-traumatic stress and other issues will display their photography work at the War Memorial Center as part of their recreation therapy and healing from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

  • January 8, 2024

    Notice: The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in accordance with 38 U.S.C. Sec 8161, et seq., provides notice of a public hearing to present VA’s proposal and receive views on an Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) project.

  • December 20, 2023

    A new community-based outpatient clinic to serve Veterans in Milwaukee’s western suburbs will be opening soon in Oconomowoc.

  • December 11, 2023

    The Milwaukee VA is partnering with the War Memorial Center and the Southeastern Wisconsin Veterans Suicide Prevention Task Force to provide solace and a helping hand to those adversely affected by recent world events.

  • December 11, 2023

    On Dec. 15, Jeff “Doc” Dentice, a local Vietnam Veteran, is slated to deliver a truckload of donated holiday gifts and other items to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center where they will be distributed to inpatient Veterans.