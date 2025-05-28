News releases
March 11, 2024
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, March 8, signaled the coming of a new community-based outpatient clinic in Oconomowoc.
February 15, 2024
An event designed to help first responders improve their wellness and resilience will take place Feb. 29 in Milwaukee.
February 13, 2024
Today the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and The Alexander Company announced plans to rehabilitate and reuse three additional historic buildings on the Milwaukee VA campus.
February 13, 2024
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans Feb. 11-17 during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
January 30, 2024
As part of VA’s nationwide homelessness goals for 2023, the Homeless Prevention Program at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and its community-based outpatient clinics have permanently housed 387 homeless Veterans in Wisconsin.
January 10, 2024
Veterans in treatment for homelessness, post-traumatic stress and other issues will display their photography work at the War Memorial Center as part of their recreation therapy and healing from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
January 8, 2024
Notice: The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in accordance with 38 U.S.C. Sec 8161, et seq., provides notice of a public hearing to present VA’s proposal and receive views on an Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) project.
December 20, 2023
A new community-based outpatient clinic to serve Veterans in Milwaukee’s western suburbs will be opening soon in Oconomowoc.
December 11, 2023
The Milwaukee VA is partnering with the War Memorial Center and the Southeastern Wisconsin Veterans Suicide Prevention Task Force to provide solace and a helping hand to those adversely affected by recent world events.
December 11, 2023
On Dec. 15, Jeff “Doc” Dentice, a local Vietnam Veteran, is slated to deliver a truckload of donated holiday gifts and other items to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center where they will be distributed to inpatient Veterans.