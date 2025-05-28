News releases
November 21, 2022
Media looking for a great Thanksgiving Day story need look no further than McBob’s Pub and Grill, 4919 W. North Ave.
November 8, 2022
The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Chapel at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee
October 24, 2022
Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities, on VA Medication Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
October 5, 2022
Visually impaired Veterans and their caregivers can learn about accessibility features of Milwaukee County buses during an event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Milwaukee VA.
September 14, 2022
Sunday’s historic rainfall led to water issues at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, with minor damage to limited areas within the facility.
September 9, 2022
An event designed to connect rural Wisconsin Veterans to services available to them is set for Sept. 20.
August 4, 2022
Energy-saving upgrades at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center that have resulted in millions of dollars in savings have been recognized with a statewide honor.
July 15, 2022
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Emergency Department is a recipient of the Emergency Nurses Association’s 2022 Lantern Award for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.
June 1, 2022
Clarence Hale Jr., a Milwaukee native and Army Veteran, will celebrate his 100th birthday from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Lake Wheeler Pavilion on the Milwaukee VA grounds. Media are invited to cover the event.
May 23, 2022
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, two post-9/11 Veterans will share their personal experiences noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, outside at the Lake Wheeler Pavilion on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.