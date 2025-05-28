Skip to Content

News releases

News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.

  • November 21, 2022

    Media looking for a great Thanksgiving Day story need look no further than McBob’s Pub and Grill, 4919 W. North Ave.

  • November 8, 2022

    The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Chapel at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee

  • October 24, 2022

    Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities, on VA Medication Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • October 5, 2022

    Visually impaired Veterans and their caregivers can learn about accessibility features of Milwaukee County buses during an event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Milwaukee VA.

  • September 14, 2022

    Sunday’s historic rainfall led to water issues at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, with minor damage to limited areas within the facility.

  • September 9, 2022

    An event designed to connect rural Wisconsin Veterans to services available to them is set for Sept. 20.

  • August 4, 2022

    Energy-saving upgrades at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center that have resulted in millions of dollars in savings have been recognized with a statewide honor.

  • July 15, 2022

    The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Emergency Department is a recipient of the Emergency Nurses Association’s 2022 Lantern Award for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.

  • June 1, 2022

    Clarence Hale Jr., a Milwaukee native and Army Veteran, will celebrate his 100th birthday from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Lake Wheeler Pavilion on the Milwaukee VA grounds. Media are invited to cover the event.

  • May 23, 2022

    As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, two post-9/11 Veterans will share their personal experiences noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, outside at the Lake Wheeler Pavilion on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.