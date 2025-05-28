News releases
News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.
May 20, 2022
The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.
May 11, 2022
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is holding its 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 18.
May 10, 2022
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will stage a simulation of its new telestroke program on Thursday, May 12, from noon to 1 p.m.
May 9, 2022
As part of its continual improvement process and facility upgrades, the Zablocki VA Health Care System is opening a new dialysis clinic for Veterans at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
April 28, 2022
The first Milwaukee VA Farmers Market of the 2022 season will be Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the south entrance of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
April 8, 2022
Volunteers will plant 1,262 flags on the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds Monday, April 11, to symbolize the survivors of military sexual assault who have been served by the hospital.
April 6, 2022
The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Nursing Career Fair from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
March 24, 2022
The Milwaukee VA is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony March 29 in Wood National Cemetery to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The outside ceremony is open to media who wish to capture impactful images and sound, and interview Vietnam Veterans.
March 10, 2022
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced today it has honored Milwaukee VA Medical Center Registered Nurse Jeremy Sauld with a National HeRO Award for his contributions to the Veterans Health Administration’s Journey to High Reliability.
March 9, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs was recently named as one of America’s Best Employers in 2022. The distinction was announced by Forbes in early February.