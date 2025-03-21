Plaque Dedication Honoring Fallen Vietnam War Veterans at Oconomowoc VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 21, 2025

Oconomowoc , WI — Local Veterans groups in Oconomowoc will dedicate a plaque at the Oconomowoc VA Clinic in honor of 10 local service members killed in action during the Vietnam War.

The ceremony will take place Wednesday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the Oconomowoc VA Clinic, 1265 Olympia Fields Dr., Oconomowoc.

The plaque will hang in the lobby of the newly opened VA outpatient clinic, which began serving area Veterans in the summer of 2024. The clinic provides primary care, mental health, lab, women’s health, and other services.

The ceremony will include the presentation of the Colors, the plaque unveiling, as well as comments from local Veterans service organizations and VA leadership, the mayor of Oconomowoc, surviving family members, and an Honor Guard.

Light refreshments will be available following the ceremony.