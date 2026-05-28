Resource fair set for Veterans struggling with legal issues

PRESS RELEASE

May 28, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - A Veterans Legal Resource Fair will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

This free event, co-sponsored by VFW Post 6498, is open to all Veterans facing legal issues or looking for guidance in a variety of legal matters. Topics to be covered:

Child support/child custody/divorce

Creditor/debtor issues

Driver’s license issues

Entitlement programs (Social Security Income, Social Security Disability Insurance, Social Security retirement)

Housing/landlord/foreclosures issues

IRS controversies (liens/garnishments)

State and federal tax information

Milwaukee County municipal citation issues

Misdemeanor circuit court issues

VA benefits

Power of attorney/estate planning

A court commissioner with Milwaukee County Circuit Court will be on hand, as well as attorneys specializing in different areas of law, from family and civil law to criminal cases. About 25 resource partners are expected.

One of the primary goals of the event is to help Veterans negatively impacted by the justice system and show them where they can turn for help, said Michelle Watts, coordinator of the Milwaukee VA’s Veteran Justice Program.

“Our role in the Veterans Justice Program is providing legal resources for Veterans,” Watts said. “But we cannot do it alone. One of the rewarding pieces of this is letting Veterans know that the community supports them. It is a village … (coming to) the table to help address these issues. It’s a phenomenal collaboration.”

WHO: All Veterans, regardless of VA enrollment status, are invited to attend

WHEN: June 6, 2026, 9 a.m. to noon.

WHERE: Matousek Auditorium in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For information or questions, call .