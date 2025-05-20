VA Memorial Day ceremony May 26 at Wood National Cemetery; volunteers needed to place flags at gravesites

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2025

Milwaukee , WI — The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 26, 2025, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.

The ceremony will take place at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument obelisk, located in the northwest corner of the cemetery near I-94.

The outdoor event honors fallen Veterans, their families and those prisoners of war or missing in action who never made it home. This year’s ceremony theme is A Nation Forever Grateful.

The Milwaukee American Legion Band will give a pre-ceremony concert beginning at 9 a.m., and the official Memorial Day program starts at 9:25 a.m.

The keynote speaker is George Banda, a Vietnam Veteran and Milwaukee County Veteran of the Year.

The event also includes a wreath-laying, balloon release, rifle volley, playing of taps and a performance of “God Bless America,” sung by Madeleine Keane and accompanied by the Milwaukee American Legion Band.

Conditions permitting, the Commemorative Air Force Wisconsin Wing will conduct a flyover of vintage military aircraft at approximately 10 a.m.

Members of the public attending should arrive early and be prepared for a short walk from the parking area. Shuttles are available for those with limited mobility. Seating is available at the ceremony site.

In addition, volunteers are needed to place flags on gravesites prior to Memorial Day. Flag placement starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 24. Volunteers are also needed to remove flags starting at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 27.

For both days, volunteers should meet at the start time and sign in at the cemetery office at 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301.

For more information about the ceremony, contact Wood National Cemetery at 414-382-5300.