VA Memorial Day ceremony set for May 25 at Wood National Cemetery; volunteers needed to place flags at gravesites

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 25, 2026, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.

WHAT: The annual Memorial Day ceremony and observance on the Milwaukee VA grounds is outdoors and will honor fallen Veterans, their families, and those prisoners of war or missing in action who never made it home. This year’s ceremony theme is Fulfilling Lincoln’s Promise – a nod to the VA’s longstanding motto taken from President Abraham Lincoln’s words: “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”

The Milwaukee American Legion Band will give a pre-ceremony concert beginning at 9 a.m. before the official Memorial Day program commences at 9:25 a.m.

This year’s keynote speaker is retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. and Milwaukee County War Memorial Center President and CEO Brian Winski.

The event also includes remarks from local officials, a wreath-laying, balloon release, rifle volley, playing of taps and a performance of “God Bless America,” sung by the Milwaukee Children’s Choir and accompanied by the Milwaukee American Legion Band.

Weather and conditions permitting, the Commemorative Air Force Wisconsin Wing will conduct a flyover of the ceremony with vintage military aircraft at approximately 10 a.m.

Members of the public attending should arrive early and be prepared for a short walk from the parking area. Shuttles are available for those with limited mobility. Seating is available at the ceremony site.

Flag placement and removal: In addition, volunteers are needed to place flags on gravesites prior to Memorial Day. Flag placement starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23. Volunteers are also needed to remove flags starting at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 26.

For both days, volunteers should meet at the start time and sign in at the cemetery office at 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301.

WHO: The public and members of the media are welcome to attend both the ceremony and flag placement and removal.

WHEN:

Memorial Day ceremony and observance: Monday, May 25; pre-ceremony concert begins at 9 a.m.; Ceremony begins at 9:25 a.m.

Monday, May 25; pre-ceremony concert begins at 9 a.m.; Ceremony begins at 9:25 a.m. Flag placement at Wood National Cemetery: Saturday, May 23 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 23 at 9 a.m. Flag removal at Wood National Cemetery: Tuesday, May 26 at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Memorial Day The ceremony will take place at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument obelisk, located in the northwest corner of the cemetery near I-94.



Media parking: From I-94, enter on Mitchell Boulevard and take the first right onto Walker Street. Walker Street is within walking distance of the ceremony.

Flag placement and removal: For both days, volunteers should meet at the start time and sign in at the cemetery office at 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For information or questions, please contact Wood National Cemetery at .

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Online listing

PSA (30 seconds)

The public is invited to the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Milwaukee VA’s Wood National Cemetery on Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m. to honor fallen Veterans, their families, and those prisoners of war or missing in action who never made it home. Wood National Cemetery is also seeking volunteers to help place flags on gravesites on Saturday, May 23 at 9 a.m., and to remove them on Tuesday, May 27, at 8:30 a.m. Contact Wood National Cemetery at for more information.

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Online listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

The public is invited to the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Milwaukee VA’s Wood National Cemetery on Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m. to honor fallen Veterans, their families, and those prisoners of war or missing in action who never made it home. The event includes remarks from local officials, a wreath-laying, balloon release, rifle volley, playing of taps and a performance of “God Bless America,” sung by the Milwaukee Children’s Choir and accompanied by the Milwaukee American Legion Band. The Commemorative Air Force Wisconsin Wing plans to conduct a flyover of the ceremony with vintage military aircraft at approximately 10 a.m.

Wood National Cemetery is also seeking volunteers to help place flags on gravesites on Saturday, May 23 at 9 a.m., and to remove them on Tuesday, May 27, at 8:30 a.m. Contact Wood National Cemetery at for more information.

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