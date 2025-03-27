Veteran Job Fair for Veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses

PRESS RELEASE

March 27, 2025

Milwaukee , WI — Milwaukee VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation Service, in collaboration with Fleet & Family Support Center, Naval Station Great Lakes, Transition Assistance Program (TAP) team, will host a Veteran Job Fair at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 17 at the in War Memorial Hall, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

This free job fair is open to Veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses, offering them the chance to connect with employers, explore career options, and even participate in on-site interviews with hiring companies.

“VA is committed to supporting our Veterans,” Beverly Maier, Milwaukee VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation/Compensated Work Therapy program manager said. “This job fair will connect them with employers that are offering suitable jobs for civilian careers.”

Attendees will have access to more than 35 employers from industries including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, security, education, finance, and more.

“It’s a one-stop shop for job seekers,” Maier said. “They can meet with a variety of employers who value their military skills and experience.”

“Some companies have career advancement programs and Veteran support groups,” she said. “That kind of strong organizational support is more likely to contribute to job retention and stability of income.”

Gerard Metoyer with the Naval Station Great Lakes TAP team emphasized that this is also a great opportunity for transitioning military personnel.

“Military personnel bring valuable skills and proven career success to the civilian workforce.” Metoyer said. “The participating companies make that connection and bridge the employment gap from military to civilian careers.”

For a current list of participating employers visit the Milwaukee VA website event page at https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/events/78086/, or Facebook event posted here.

The event will proceed as scheduled rain or shine. No registration is required, and Veterans are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumés for employer consideration.