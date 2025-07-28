Veteran to celebrate 107th birthday at Appleton VA clinic

PRESS RELEASE

July 28, 2025

Appleton, WI - The John H. Bradley VA Outpatient Clinic in Appleton will host a birthday celebration on Monday, July 28, for a Veteran turning 107 years old.

Clarence Zahringer was a nurse in the Army Air Corps during World War II, caring for sick and wounded soldiers while stationed in England. He married in 1944 and attended barber school in Green Bay. After moving to Sherwood in 1954, he continued to run his own barbershop until he was over 100 years old.

He served as supervisor for the Town of Harrison and was one of the founding members of the Village of Sherwood when it incorporated in 1968. He served as Sherwood's village president for 20 years and still lives in Sherwood.

TIME AND DATE: 2 p.m. Monday, July 28

2 p.m. LOCATION: John H. Bradley VA Outpatient Clinic, 10 Tri-Way Park, Appleton, Wis.

John H. Bradley VA Outpatient Clinic, 10 Tri-Way Park, Appleton, Wis. DETAILS: The celebration will include cake and presentation of a commemorative coin and letter issued by Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins.

The celebration will include cake and presentation of a commemorative coin and letter issued by Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins. GUESTS: Mr. Zahringer’s son, Ron, will be in attendance. Other family and friends may also attend. Mr. Zahringer’s health care team at the Appleton clinic will also take part.

Media: Please note this event is not open to the general public. If you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs at 414-382-5363 or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov.