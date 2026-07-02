Wisconsin Veterans roll into Detroit for the annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games

PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - DETROIT, Mich. – This July, Veterans across the country will take part in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, an annual adaptive sports competition co-presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Paralyzed Veterans of America for Veterans who require wheelchairs for athletic competition.

Eighteen Veterans served by the Milwaukee VA will participate in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG) event, July 9-14. (Bib number* in parentheses)

Harold Hack, 57, Whitewater, Army Veteran (60)

Michael Lexa, 65, Sobieski, Navy Veteran (6)

Leo Dondlinger, 73, Kiel, Air Force Veteran (32)

Noah Currier, 44, Poplar Grove, Marine Veteran (31)

Alan Lewis, 45, Milwaukee, Army Veteran (734)

Michael Larson, 55, Culver, Army Veteran (744)

Derrick Trentin, 59, Columbus, Army Veteran (747)

Jeffrey Snover, 59, Lake City, Army Veteran (749)

Ricky Wicklund, 63, Wisconsin Dells, Air Force (563)

Rickey Riley, 72, Ixonia, Allied Force, Army (656)

Terrence Green, 66, Bayview, Army Veteran (603)

Bill Fenton, 73, Kenosha, Navy Veteran (225)

Arron Powless, 54, Shawano, Air Force Veteran (162)

Timothy Martin, 69, Kenosha, Marine Veteran (108)

Bruce Jensen, 78, West Allis, Navy (531)

Howard Luxner, 66, Mount Pleasant, Air Force Veteran (110)

Michael Thomas, 72, Milwaukee, Army Veteran (35)

Peter Carrao, 73, Cudahy, Army Veteran (53)

The five-day event, with its focus on demonstrating the unstoppable character of Veterans, offers competitors the opportunity to showcase their talents through events such as basketball, softball and wheelchair rugby. Approximately 500 Veterans from across the country are expected to participate and will be supported by around 3,000 volunteers and sponsors.

“The Wheelchair Games epitomize the strength, courage and determination of our Veterans,” said Dave Tostenrude, director of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. “I’m excited for them to have this impactful experience as part of their health care journey.”

The first Wheelchair Games were held in 1981. For 45 years, the event has empowered Veterans to live more independent and active lives through adaptive sports, fitness and recreation. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of rehabilitation and sports medicine as a tool to adapt and overcome perceived barriers in our communities, travel and in life beyond the perception of “disability.”



To view content from the event, follow and tag @Sports4Vets on X, Instagram and Facebook and search #wheelchairgames. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.flickr.com/photos/veteransaffairs/albums/with/72177720326323748.

*Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning July 10 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/MI/Detroit/USNationalVeteransWheelchairGames.



For more information or to request an interview contact damian.mcgee@va.gov or call .

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