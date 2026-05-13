Zablocki VA Health Care System hosts VA2K Walk & Roll events that promote healthy lifestyles and help homeless Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 13, 2026

Milwaukee/Green Bay/Appleton/Union Grove/Oconomowoc, WI - WHAT: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ 16th annual VA2K Walk & Roll will take place Wednesday, May 20.

Zablocki VA Health Care System employees and Veterans at all locations will participate in this dual-purpose event with goals of moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while raising awareness for VA homeless Veterans services.

WHO: Zablocki VA Health Care System staff, Veterans, family members, and caregivers. Media are invited to capture images and interview VA2K participants or organizers at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Green Bay VA, Appleton VA, Union Grove VA, or Oconomowoc VA locations.

WHEN: May 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Various Zablocki VA venues

Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Lake Wheeler Pavilion, 5000 W. National Ave., WI 53295 (Pavilion is north of the medical center)

Green Bay VA Clinic, 2851 University Ave., Green Bay, WI 54311

Appleton VA Clinic, 10 Tri-Park Way, Appleton, WI 54914

Union Grove VA Clinic, 21425 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182

Oconomowoc VA Clinic, 1289 Olympia Fields Dr., Oconomowoc, WI 53066

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For information or questions, please contact Milwaukee VA Medical Center Public Affairs at or email vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov

MILWAUKEE Event Details:

The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed at any time May 20. The mapped walking route is around Lake Wheeler and the VA campus. Most participants are expected to take part during their respective lunch hours.

VA and VA partners will offer a variety of resource tables for Veterans and staff.

Event will include wellness and homeless prevention resource information, music, and food trucks.

Voluntary donation drive: The Milwaukee VA2K sets a donation goal to support newly housed Veterans. Donations will be collected at the event location and loaded onto a bus located at the Lake Wheeler pavilion in Milwaukee. Suggested donation items include: laundry products (detergent, dryer sheets), cleaning products (dish soap, hand soap, toilet bowl cleaner/brush, tub/shower cleaner, disinfectant spray/wipes), brooms/dust pans/mops, kitchen trash bags, toilet paper, Kleenex, paper towels, kitchen towels and dish cloths.

GREEN BAY Event Details:

The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed any time May 20. The mapped walking route is 2.2 laps around the Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center.

Event will include wellness and homeless prevention program information, and a food truck.

Free food for participants (while supplies last).

Free door prize drawing for participants.

Voluntary homeless program donations will be accepted at the VA2K sign-up tables located just outside the VA Canteen. Suggested donation items include: hygiene items and cleaning supplies.

APPLETON Event Details:

The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed at any time May 20. The mapped walking route is around the John H. Bradley VA Clinic. Route will be outlined on the day of the walk.

There will be a Mindful Moments group walk starting at noon. Anyone who would like to participate in this group option should meet at the registration table.

VA resources will be available for Veterans and staff.

Event will include wellness and homeless prevention program information.

Voluntary donations will be accepted for the VA homeless programs, at a table by event registration. Suggested donation items include: Toilet paper/paper towels, laundry detergent/dish soap, shampoo/conditioner, body wash/soap, feminine hygiene products, razors, household cleaners (kitchen/bathroom), wash cloths/towels/sponges, silverware/kitchen cooking utensils, blankets/sheets.

UNION GROVE Event Details:

The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed at any time May 20.

Meet at Fairchild Hall to start the walk.

Voluntary donations can be dropped off at the start area on the day of the event.

OCONOMOWOC Event Details:

The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 20.

Staff will be present to guide participants along the walk route.

Voluntary donations for VA Homeless Program can be dropped off inside the Oconomowoc VA Clinic now through May 20.

Media – if you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs at or email VHAMIWPublicAffairs@va.gov.

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Note to media: For consideration in editorial calendars, online listings and PSA inclusion.

PSA - 30 seconds

Zablocki VA Health Care System Veterans and families are invited to participate in the 16th Annual VA 2K Walk and Roll Wednesday, May 20 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center or one of its outpatient clinics in Green Bay, Appleton, Union Grove, or Oconomowoc. This dual-purpose event aims to get participants moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while raising awareness for VA homeless Veterans services. Site specific event details are available on the Milwaukee VA website events page at www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/events/

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Online listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

Zablocki VA Health Care System Veterans and families are invited to participate in the 16th Annual VA 2K Walk and Roll Wednesday, May 20 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center or one of its outpatient clinics in Green Bay, Appleton, Union Grove, or Oconomowoc. This dual-purpose event aims to get participants moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while raising awareness for VA homeless Veterans services. Site specific event details are available on the Milwaukee VA website events page at www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/events/

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