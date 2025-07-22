Patient Resources
This page provides VA resources to help Veterans and the community find information about key VA services and benefits.
VA Resource Navigator
The VA Resource Navigator is a tool designed by the Veterans Experience Office and the Patient Centered Learning national program to help Veterans better find and use VA resources. The Navigator can help Veterans make informed decisions about their care and find the resources they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives.
Download a copy and share it with friends, family, Veteran Service Organizations and community partners.
Health Care Benefits Overview
This booklet is designed to provide Veterans, their families, and their caregivers with the information they need to understand VA’s health care system: eligibility requirements, health benefits and services available to help Veterans, and to explain copayments that certain Veterans may be charged.