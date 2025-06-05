Advance Directives

In creating an Advance Directive, you can think about your preferences for future medical care, discussing those preferences with your medical care team, individuals in your life you trust to carry out those preferences, and documenting those preferences.

This process helps ensure your wishes are followed and health care is provided in a way that matches your goals and values. Talk to your primary care team or social worker for further information or if you have questions.

Click here to learn more about Advance Care Planning through VA.