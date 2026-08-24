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Veteran Care Coordinators

The VA Milwaukee Healthcare Care Coordinator receives training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained care coordinator is dedicated to facilitating VA healthcare for all Veterans regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sex or sexual orientation. Veteran care services are available at many of our locations in the Milwaukee VA Healthcare System. Please contact a care coordinator to learn more.

Connect with a care coordinator

Gregory J. Simons Jr., Ph.D.

Suicide Prevention Psychologist/Care Coordinator

VA Milwaukee health care

Phone:

Email: Gregory.SimonsJr@va.gov

William Johnson

EEO Manager/Harassment Prevention Program, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Minority Veteran Program (MVP) Coordinator

VA Milwaukee health care

Phone:

Email: William.Johnson1@va.gov

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Milwaukee and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Milwaukee's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

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