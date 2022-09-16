Monkeypox
The Milwaukee VA has a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine. We're offering the vaccine to enrolled Veterans at risk of infection.
Vaccine eligibility
In the current outbreak, you may want to get vaccinated if:
- You have been identified as a close contact of someone with monkeypox.
- You learn that one of your sex partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox.
In addition, you may want to get vaccinated if you are a man who has sex with other men or are a transgender or gender-diverse person who has sex with men and in the past two weeks:
- You have had sex with multiple partners or group sex.
- You have had sex at a commercial sex venue (like a sex club or bathhouse).
- You have had sex at an event, venue, or in an area where monkeypox transmission is occurring.
If you have questions about your eligibility for the vaccine, please discuss this with your medical provider.
Appointments
Enrolled Veterans who meet any of the above criteria and would like to receive the monkeypox vaccine need to get an order from their medical provider. Only Veterans who have an order from their care team will be able to schedule appointments.