Resource Guide for Veterans Ineligible for Dental Benefits
This guide describes dental eligibility criteria and contains information to assist Veterans in understanding their eligibility for VA dental care. It also includes information on the Veterans Affairs Dental Insurance Program, Homeless Veterans Dental Program, emergency dental clinics in the Milwaukee area and low-cost dental clinics throughout Wisconsin.
Dental benefits are provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs according to law. In some instances, VA is authorized to provide extensive dental care, while in other cases treatment may be limited.