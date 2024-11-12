Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Programs
The Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center offers an Inpatient Rehabilitation Program and a Home Care Program.
Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorders Home Care Program
The Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorders Home Care Program offers a full range of in-home health care served. The goal is to decrease the need for hospitalization and help the Veteran live in the community.
Hours and Location
Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding federal holidays.
Location: At the Veteran’s residence within a 100-mile radius of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
Services Offered
Comprehensive rehabilitation is provided by a team specializing in spinal cord injuries/disorders. The team includes registered nurse, social worker and dietitian.
Individualized treatment is provided and may include caregiver training, medication management, bowel and bladder management, wound and skin care, pain management, equipment, supplies and preventive care.
The frequency of services is determined by the Veteran’s treatment goals and plan of care.
Services Not Offered
Invasive/extensive medical care (e.g., blood transfusions, intravenous administration, tube feedings, glucose testing, daily visits, assistance with ADLs and IADLs, chore service or home-delivered meals). These services are provided by non-VA agencies.
Population Served
Active-duty service members and service or non-service-connected Veterans who have sustained a traumatic or non-traumatic spinal cord injury or disorder. All levels of spinal cord impairment or injury are served (C1 through S5 AIS A-E). Comorbidities are considered during initial admission assessment but are not a preclusion to acceptance to the Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorders Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program.
Referral Source
Referrals are from providers at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, community hospitals, Department of Defense or other VA medical centers. Veterans can also self-refer.
Feedback
Satisfaction is measured by surveys distributed to Veterans who participated in the program.
In Fiscal Year 2024, 100% of the Veterans who participated in the program agreed or strongly agreed with the following statements:
- I am able to get what I need from the SCI/D Home Care Program when I need it.
- I am actively involved in deciding my SCI/D Home Care goals.
- SCI/D Home Care staff members treat me/my family with respect and courtesy.
- I know where and how to get help I need in the community.
- Overall, I am satisfied with the safety and quality of the SCI/D Home Care services I receive.
Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorder Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program
The mission is to support and maintain the health, independence, quality of life and productivity of Veterans with spinal cord injuries/disorders. The team is dedicated to helping Veterans achieve their rehabilitation goals. This program has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities since 2002.
Hours and location
Hours of operation: Physician and nurse care are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Therapists are available 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.
Location: Building 144, Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
Services Offered
Comprehensive rehabilitation is provided by a team specializing in spinal cord injuries/disorders. The team includes physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, registered nurse, occupational therapist, physical therapist, speech pathologist, therapeutic recreational therapist, psychologist, social worker, dietitian, respiratory therapist, wound/ostomy/continence nurse and assistive technology therapy.
The rehabilitation team provides an individualized program to address the impairments, disabilities and social needs of the person served. To meet the unique needs of the Veteran, diagnostic and other specialty treatment services are available to manage any other conditions and comorbidities.
Services Not Offered
- Care to Veterans who do not have spinal cord injury/disorder.
- ICU-level care or continuous telemetry monitoring.
Population Served
Active-duty service members and service or non-service-connected Veterans who have sustained a traumatic or non-traumatic spinal cord injury or disorder. All levels of spinal cord impairment or injury are served (C1 through S5 AIS A-E). Comorbidities are considered during initial admission assessment but are not a preclusion to acceptance to the Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorders Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program.
Referral Source
Referrals are from providers at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, community hospitals, Department of Defense or other VA medical centers. Veterans can also self-refer.
Feedback
Satisfaction is measured by surveys distributed to Veterans who participated in the program.
In Fiscal Year 2024, 100% of the Veterans who participated in the program agreed or strongly agreed with the following statements:
- Services enabled me to do things better.
- Service times were OK for me.
- The program met my needs.
- I would recommend to a friend.