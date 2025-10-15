VA Institutional Biosafety Committee
The Zablocki VA Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) is responsible for reviewing all research that involves non-exempt recombinant and synthetic nucleic acid molecules following Section 1-C General Applicability and Section 1-D Compliance with the NIH Guidelines.
The IBC meets all requirements for membership and review of research as outlined by the NIH Guideline. The VA Research & Development Institutional Biosafety Committee meeting minutes are public access according to Section IV-B-2-a-(7) of the NIH Guidelines.
Minutes from the Zablocki IBC meetings occurring on or after June 1, 2025, can be accessed below.