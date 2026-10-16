Austin Lange, PharmD, BCPS, is an Inpatient Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. Austin earned his PharmD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2021 and completed a PGY-1 Acute Care Pharmacy Residency at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. After completing residency, he remained at St. Mark's, practicing in critical care until he moved back to Wisconsin to join the Milwaukee VA in 2026.