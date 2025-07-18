Bridget Nelson, PharmD MPH MS MLS ASCPCM, received both her Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health from the Medical College of Wisconsin. She has also received a Master of Science from Touro College of Osteopathic Science in Interdisciplinary Biological Sciences. Bridget has over 15 years of health care experience and started her career by receiving a baccalaureate degree in Medical Laboratory Science from Marquette University and is an American Society of Clinical Pathology (ASCP) certified Medical Laboratory Scientist, previously working as a microbiologist. She is completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and is continuing on as a PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Resident. Her main interests include Internal Medicine, Critical Care, and Infectious Diseases. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, exercising, and trying new restaurants.