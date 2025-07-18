Bridget Nelson PharmD, MPH, MS, MLS, ASCPCM
PGY-1 Pharmacy Resident
VA Milwaukee health care
Email:
Phone:
Bridget Nelson is a PGY-2 Pharmacy Resident in Internal Medicine.
Bridget Nelson, PharmD MPH MS MLS ASCPCM, received both her Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health from the Medical College of Wisconsin. She has also received a Master of Science from Touro College of Osteopathic Science in Interdisciplinary Biological Sciences. Bridget has over 15 years of health care experience and started her career by receiving a baccalaureate degree in Medical Laboratory Science from Marquette University and is an American Society of Clinical Pathology (ASCP) certified Medical Laboratory Scientist, previously working as a microbiologist. She is completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and is continuing on as a PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Resident. Her main interests include Internal Medicine, Critical Care, and Infectious Diseases. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, exercising, and trying new restaurants.