Courtney Becker, PharmD MSHIA, earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Drake University, where she also completed a Master of Science in Health Informatics and Analytics. During her time at Drake, she was a member of the women's basketball team for five years. She is currently completing her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and is enrolled in the Veterans Affairs and Concordia University teaching certificate programs. Her professional interests include mental health and academia. In her free time, Courtney enjoys spending time with her friends, outdoor adventures, board games, live music and staying active.