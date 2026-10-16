Gracie Wilson, PharmD, received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Concordia University Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is currently completing her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and is also a member of the Air National Guard. During her PGY-1 Residency, she will be enrolled in the Veterans Affairs and Concordia University Wisconsin teaching certificate programs. Her professional interests include ambulatory care, internal medicine, critical care and cardiology. In her free time, she enjoys attending Brewers games, golfing, spending time with her family, friends and cats, and finding new coffee shops.