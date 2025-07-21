Hannah Schuh, PharmD, received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin- Madison School of Pharmacy and a bachelor’s degree in human biology from the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay. She is currently completing her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and is enrolled in the Veteran's Affairs and Concordia University Wisconsin teaching certificate programs. Her professional interests include ambulatory care, oncology, emergency medicine, and internal medicine. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, exploring new places, car racing, and playing with her dog, Chief.