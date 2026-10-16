Jordan Williams, PharmD, BCPS, is an Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. Jordan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy in 2010. After graduation, he took a position as a staff pharmacist at Ascension Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital providing pharmacy services in various areas including the emergency department, medical, neurosurgery, cardiac and burn intensive care units. In 2011, Jordan moved to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital where he created the Emergency Medicine Pharmacist position. In this role he implemented several quality improvement initiatives, precepted numerous residency projects and served on local, statewide and national committees. He became a board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist (BCPS) in 2013. Jordan has been working at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center since 2022 as a staff pharmacist before transitioning to his current role as an internal medicine clinical pharmacy specialist in 2026.