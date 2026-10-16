Kal Narance, PharmD, earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin and a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Ripon College. He has over six years of experience working in various pharmacy settings. Kal is currently completing a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milo C. Huemfner Medical Center in Green Bay and is enrolled in the VA and Medical College of Wisconsin teaching certificate programs. His professional interests include ambulatory care, mental health and administration. In his free time, Kal enjoys staying active through hiking or playing soccer and spending time with his friends and family.