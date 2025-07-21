Kari graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2016 with a major in Biology. She went on to Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science where she received her PharmD in 2021. She matched with the Milwaukee VA for a PGY-1 residency in 2021 and stayed on as a staff pharmacist upon completion in 2022. In March of 2025, she advanced to the role of outpatient supervisor and serves as a staffing preceptor for the residency program.