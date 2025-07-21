Lauren Thompson, PharmD, is originally from Niles, Michigan. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy and Bachelor of Science and Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Toledo. During her time at Toledo, she swam for the Women’s Swimming and Diving Team for five years. She is currently completing her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and is enrolled in their teaching certificate program. Her professional interests include cardiology, internal medicine, and ambulatory care. In her free time, she enjoys swimming, going to coffee shops, and spending time with her friends, family, and cats.