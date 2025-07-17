Le Pham, PharmD graduated from Carroll University in 2020 and then received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2022 as a dual-degree student. During school he began working at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center as a pharmacy technician. After completion of pharmacy school, he was hired on as an inpatient and outpatient clinical pharmacist. He now serves additional roles in both the emergency department and on internal medicine teams. In his free time, Le enjoys camping, working on cars, beekeeping, and hobby roasting coffee.