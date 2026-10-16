Logan Penrod, PharmD, received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Toledo along with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Logan has worked in a variety of pharmacy settings the past five years and is now completing a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA with a VA teaching certificate. Logan’s current professional interests include ambulatory care with a specialty in primary care, cardiology or mental health. Outside of pharmacy, Logan loves to spend time with his family and friends, enjoying the outdoors and watching as much baseball as he can.