Louis Austin, PharmD, received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Neuroscience from Loras College. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and completed its VA teaching certificate program. He is currently completing his PGY-2 Infectious Disease Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, and his professional interests include antibiotic optimization to improve patient outcomes, reduce resistance, and minimize institutional cost. In his free time, he enjoys fishing, hiking/camping, and attending local sporting events.