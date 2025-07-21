Luke Kelsey, PharmD, received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison as well as a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical sciences in his undergraduate coursework. Luke has worked in pharmacy for over 7 years in a variety of settings. Luke is currently completing a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and is enrolled in the VA teaching certificate program. His professional interests include ambulatory care, mental health, and administration. In his free time, Luke enjoys attending sporting events, staying active, and spending time with friends and family.