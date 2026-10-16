Maddie Lechmaier, PharmD, received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is currently completing her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and is enrolled in the Veterans Affairs and Medical College of Wisconsin teaching certificate programs. Her professional interests include ambulatory care, mental health and toxicology. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling, attending sporting events and going to coffee shops.