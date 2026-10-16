Matt Bemis PharmD, BCPS
Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Milwaukee health care
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Matthew Bemis is a Clinical Pharmacy Preceptor.
Matthew Bemis, PharmD, BCPS is an Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. Matt earned his PharmD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy in 2021. His VA Pharmacy career started as a pharmacy technician at the Madison VA in 2018 and continued at the Milwaukee VA for both the VALOR internship in 2019 and eventually his PGY1 residency in 2021-2022. During residency, Matt completed a teaching certificate through the Medical College of Wisconsin. Matt transitioned into a clinical pharmacist role at the Milwaukee VA after residency where he rotated through outpatient pharmacy, central pharmacy, emergency department and the internal medicine service. Matt then transitioned into a full-time internal medicine role in 2026 where he precepts pharmacy students and residents. Matt provides patient care in a team-based environment on general medicine floors and has a special interest in antimicrobial stewardship.