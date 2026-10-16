Matthew Bemis, PharmD, BCPS is an Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. Matt earned his PharmD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy in 2021. His VA Pharmacy career started as a pharmacy technician at the Madison VA in 2018 and continued at the Milwaukee VA for both the VALOR internship in 2019 and eventually his PGY1 residency in 2021-2022. During residency, Matt completed a teaching certificate through the Medical College of Wisconsin. Matt transitioned into a clinical pharmacist role at the Milwaukee VA after residency where he rotated through outpatient pharmacy, central pharmacy, emergency department and the internal medicine service. Matt then transitioned into a full-time internal medicine role in 2026 where he precepts pharmacy students and residents. Matt provides patient care in a team-based environment on general medicine floors and has a special interest in antimicrobial stewardship.