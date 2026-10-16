Megan Farley-Snieg, PharmD, received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Wheaton Franciscan-St. Joseph Hospital and stayed on for an additional year post residency. After that, she transitioned to working in managed care at Community Care Inc. as part of a team of pharmacists maintaining a Medicare Part D plan for almost 18 years. Megan joined the Zablocki VA formulary management team in February 2026. She serves as a preceptor for the formulary management and clinical outcomes longitudinal rotation for PGY-1 pharmacy residents and also precepts pharmacy students.