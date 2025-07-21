Nicole Zachwieja, PharmD, received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She has also received a Master of Science from West Virginia University in Exercise Physiology and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Kinesiology. She is currently completing her PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and is enrolled in the Veteran’s Affairs teaching certificate program. Her professional interests include psychiatric pharmacy, ambulatory care, and academia. In her free time, she enjoys outdoor activities with her dog, Bailey, and spending time with friends and family.