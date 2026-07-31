Rebecca Schoenborn

Before being named Women Veteran Program Manager in June 2026, she worked for six years as the Zablocki VA Deputy Facility Telehealth Coordinator. Before coming to VA, she worked for two local healthcare organizations as a front-line RN for 15-plus years. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2010 and Master of Science in Nursing in 2023. She brings an energy and enthusiasm for Veteran care to work every day, and has a great skill set to support the care of our women Veterans, Women's Heath team and all Zablocki stakeholders who interact with Women's Health.