Sara Erdahl PharmD, BCOP
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care
VA Milwaukee health care
Sara Erdahl, PharmD, BCOP received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Sara is currently a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care where she precepts residents and students completing Primary Care rotations. Her practice interests include chronic disease state management and pharmacogenomics.