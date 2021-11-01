Stories
Milwaukee VA employee is Wisconsin Woman Veteran of Year
Caring. Advocating. Motivating. Inspiring. Mentoring.
Vets get creative for annual festival
A number of works by local Veterans will be eligible for national recognition as part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
Milwaukee VA honored for reducing food waste
A program that reduces food waste at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center – and helps feed Veterans in need -- has received accolades from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Getting a shot? Know where to go!
Coming to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for a COVID-19 vaccination/booster or flu shot? Here’s what you need to know: