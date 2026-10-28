Gardening project transforms Domiciliary courtyards — and Veterans' lives

An effort to transform neglected, weed-infested courtyards at the Milwaukee VA’s Domiciliary is yielding therapeutic benefits beyond the goal of beautifying the space.

“For years we walked past these courtyards thinking, ‘Veterans are coming here to make themselves better. How do we have spaces that look like this?’” said Julie Burmesch, one of the nurses spearheading the effort.

So she and fellow LPNs Courtney Repech and Lavone Baldwin got the OK from leadership to create a garden therapy project run with and for the Veterans.

By June, the team began breaking ground. They had little more than enthusiasm, a few hand tools, and a shared love of gardening.

But soon, Veterans began joining them on weekend work sessions. Some dug, some weeded, some simply sat in the sunshine and chatted.

“They don’t have to partake physically,” Repech said. “Some just come out, sit with us, get some sun, listen to music. It becomes community.”

The courtyards’ transformation accelerated when Johnson’s Nursery in Menomonee Falls donated more than $6,000 in plants, giving the nurses and Veterans the materials they needed to replace weeds with greenery, color and life.

'It's therapeutic'

With Veterans volunteering to do much of the heavy labor, progress came quickly — despite the soil being nearly impossible to work with.

“There’s only about 2 inches of topsoil,” said Jason, an Army Veteran who joined the program his first weekend in treatment. “After that it’s hard clay and rock. I was jumping on the shovel with all 200 pounds just to get half an inch.”

Still, he kept at it — each hole dug another step in his recovery.

“It’s more fulfilling than going to the gym,” he said. “I’m working my muscles, but I’m also accomplishing something. I’m contributing.”

For Rick, another Veteran and one of the project’s “regulars,” gardening feels like a lifeline.

“This gets us out of isolation,” he said. “It’s therapeutic. It brings up the spirits of the other Veterans. And it gives us purpose. You’re not just sitting inside staring at walls.”

The project’s therapeutic impact has been clear. One Veteran told the nurses it gave her “purpose again” after months of feeling directionless. Another said the physical work helped him rebuild strength after spending too long sedentary.

“Gardening lowers stress, reduces anxiety, boosts immunity, and it creates connection,” Repech said. “And they take pride in it.”

That pride shows. Veterans often wave from their windows as the gardening crew works, tapping on the glass in gratitude. Some, even on discharge day, stop outside to help load mulch or plant one last flower before leaving.

“It gives them a way to give back,” Burmesch said. “This isn’t just for them. It’s for every Veteran who comes through here. It’s their legacy.”

Just the beginning

The nurses plan to expand the project each year, eventually beautifying all four courtyards at the Domiciliary. They hope to paint benches, add a water feature and build a true sanctuary where Veterans can study, socialize or simply breathe.

“You can’t plant a garden and ignore it,” Repech said. “Therapy is the same way. It’s not instant gratification — you have to wait, nurture it, believe in tomorrow.”

For now, their first courtyard stands as proof of what teamwork can accomplish with heart, grit and a few stubborn shovels.

“It was overwhelming at first,” Repech said, looking over the blossoming space. “But now? Now it feels amazing. And this is only the beginning.”