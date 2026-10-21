Longevity with quadriplegia: Milwaukee VA helps Veterans beat the odds

When U.S. Marine Veteran Ed Krostal broke his neck in a 1959 car crash and became a quadriplegic at age 22, few expected he would live long, let alone thrive.

Yet today, thanks to his willpower, medical advances and the Milwaukee VA, Krostal is nearing 90 — and may be the longest‑living U.S. Veteran with quadriplegia.

His wife Kathleen has spent years trying to confirm his standing with the Guinness Book of World Records.

Record or not, Ed’s longevity highlights both the resilience of individuals like him and the role of modern spinal‑cord care.

“He made up his mind he wasn’t going to waste his life,” Kathleen said, recalling how Ed taught himself to drive again, made his own assistive devices and refused to let paralysis define him.

Ed said he remembers reaching a turning point early on: “You better make up your mind — are you going to live or not?” he told himself.

Ed credits not only his determination but his faith and the countless people and systems that supported him.

“It’s my determination, but it’s the thousands of people who stepped on my path who got me where I am,” he said. “The VA actually saved my life.”

‘I didn’t expect to live this long’

Michael Miller, a U.S. Navy Veteran from Michigan, has a similar story.

Approaching 50 years as a quadriplegic, Miller was only 19 when he fell from a third‑story window in 1977. He began rehabilitation at the Milwaukee VA and found an environment that shaped his future.

“I didn’t expect to live this long,” he said. “Back then, everybody said, ‘I got five years.’ That’s a joke now — I’m on my bonus years.”

Miller said longevity requires “determination, optimism and purpose.” He said he accepted his new reality early on: “OK, this is going to be the way it is — let’s move on and do what we got to do.”

Rehabilitation at the Milwaukee VA played a defining role.

“The people there… it wasn’t so negative,” he said. “I loved going there. Everybody felt like family.”

That foundation helped him push boundaries well into adulthood. Now 69, he still travels, drives, and is converting a transit van into an accessible camper for a cross‑country trip.

“I don’t see anybody like me out and about,” he said. “But I push the boundaries. I don’t take ‘no’ for an answer.”

‘I thought my life was over’

Ken Matthews, a 78‑year‑old U.S. Navy Veteran, has been a quadriplegic for 23 years. Though injured later in life than Krostal and Miller, he is among the longest‑living spinal cord patients receiving care at the Milwaukee VA.

Matthews directly credits his survival to the VA’s holistic, sustained support.

“Had I never gotten to the VA … I don’t think I would have lived 10 years,” he said. “The VA covers all of my medications, my care. It’s a true blessing.”

Like the others, Matthews faced a dark period after his accident.

“I thought my life was over. I didn’t think anything would ever happen for me,” he said.

But everything changed one day as he was lying on a therapy mat and recognized he had a choice. “I can either lay here and be a victim, or I can start to do what I can do,” he told himself.

That decision transformed his rehabilitation. Matthews immersed himself in adaptive sports, wheelchair rugby, peer mentoring and community events. He now helps newly injured Veterans recognize that life can still hold purpose. He calls his journey “delightful, memorable and hard to explain.”

The keys to longevity

Their longevity is especially striking given the past medical outlook for quadriplegics.

According to Dr. Ken Lee, head of the Milwaukee VA’s Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center, survival in earlier decades was grim.

“Fifty or sixty years ago, quadriplegics were expected to live no more than a year,” he said.

Secondary complications — bladder infections, bowel problems, pneumonia and blood infections — were often fatal. Mental health challenges were profound and sometimes deadly. But treatment philosophies evolved.

“Over time, the medical community has changed in how we treat these patients,” Lee said, noting improvements in immunizations, infection control and managing respiratory health. “We’ve advanced enough that we can prevent complications and treat these problems.”

A turning point: adaptive sports

Just as critical, Lee said, is the emphasis on rehabilitation, purpose and identity — a shift that began during World War II, when British surgeon Dr. Ludwig Guttmann noticed that patients with spinal cord injuries were “just moping around, doing nothing,” Lee said.

Guttman introduced wheelchair archery, helping launch what we now call adaptive sports.

“He’s the father of adaptive sports,” Lee said.

That legacy lives on at the Milwaukee VA.

“Now we’re telling these patients, ‘Your life doesn’t have to end,’” he said.

Opportunities for education, employment, travel and recreation have expanded. More quadriplegics are working and participating fully in society.

“Their brains are intact. They can do a lot,” Lee said. “Our patients are living longer because there are a lot more opportunities for them.”

A conscious decision to live

Across generations, one pattern stands out: Veterans who achieve the greatest longevity made an internal commitment to living again.

“Once the Veterans make the decision that this is a new life for them, they want to maximize it,” Lee said. “And that’s what we’re here for. We’re a team, and we’re going to make it happen.”

Lee uses a wheel metaphor to describe the VA’s care model.

“We look at the Veteran as the hub of a wheel, and we’re all part of the spokes that make him turn. The hub is the Veteran who wants to get that going.”

At the same time, Lee said, clinicians must sometimes push firmly against passive thinking.

“We’re tough on these guys,” he said, noting that rehabilitation doesn’t work when patients wait for others to do everything. “They learn quickly not to play the victim. We want them to not be dependent on us. That’s our goal with adaptive sports.”

Camaraderie, technology

Camaraderie is another essential factor. In adaptive athletics, Veterans connect as teammates, competitors and peers who share the same challenges and victories. That sense of belonging is often as healing as the physical therapy itself.

Assistive technology has also revolutionized independence. When he first entered a wheelchair, Krostal had to craft his own tools simply to function.

Today, customizable gadgets — many made with 3‑D printing — allow individuals to drive, cook, work and maneuver through daily life more easily than ever.

“It’s just amazing the stuff that is out there,” Lee said.

‘Let’s give them a life’

But Lee also identifies mental health as the greatest determinant of long‑term success. The transition home can be a breaking point if Veterans lose connection to community, routines and purpose.

“We don’t want them to fall into this rut once they go home,” he said. “That’s when we say, ‘Let’s give them a life. Let’s give them goals. Let’s keep them engaged.’”

This philosophy — life‑building rather than crisis‑managing — is at the heart of why Krostal, Miller and Matthews have beaten the odds.

“We expect them to live for a long time,” Lee said. “And they can if they continue to take care of themselves. I’m so glad to be in the current days where we can make something happen versus telling someone you’ve got a year to live. We can’t say that anymore. We say, ‘Hey, you’ve got a long life to live. Let’s make it worth it.’”

‘It’s not about disability’

To Lee, the ultimate message is simple: “It’s not about disability. You have to go beyond the wheelchair. It’s about ability.”

Those who fixate on their limitations stay stuck. But those who focus on their abilities “can maximize everything,” he said.

Across decades and different personal paths, Krostal, Miller and Matthews show what that mindset — paired with the Milwaukee VA’s extraordinary support system — can achieve.

Their lives stand as proof that with determination, community and the right care, longevity after quadriplegia is not just possible; it can be remarkable.