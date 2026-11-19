An innovative partnership is helping to feed Veterans in need while also reducing food waste at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Earlier this year, the Milwaukee VA formalized the partnership with Just One More Ministry in Milwaukee that gets leftover meals from the hospital’s inpatient food service into the hands of Veterans who are homeless or struggling to obtain nutritious meals.

“It makes me feel really good knowing that we are contributing significantly less to the landfills and providing a benefit to our Veterans,” said Kayleen Weister, Associate Chief of Food Service Operations for the hospital.

“We’ve already saved over 1,000 pounds of food, and I’m sure that number will continue to grow as we perfect this process.”

Chris Capper, founder and CEO of Just One More Ministry, agreed.

“This is fantastic because food should not be thrown away,” he said, noting that there are a number of Veterans living on the streets or struggling with food insecurity. “It’s good that a Veteran facility is feeding (these) Veterans.”

Saving food

Here’s how it works: Any leftover food from the day’s food service at the hospital — which includes the Domiciliary (and eventually the Community Homes) — is repackaged as both individual meals and in bulk and then frozen.

Some of these meals go to Veterans in the Milwaukee VA’s Treatment Alternative Group (TAG), a mental health program that works with the area’s most vulnerable Veterans, many of whom are struggling with homelessness, food insecurity and substance abuse.

The rest is picked up once a week by Just One More Ministry, which takes it to the Milwaukee VA’s Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) in central Milwaukee, where as many individual meals as possible are stored and given to Veterans in need.

Any leftover food from there goes into the Just One More Ministry food distribution program, with an emphasis on getting it to organizations that serve Veterans.

“We have partnered with them knowing they are trying to focus on having our leftovers go to Veterans, but anything beyond that goes out into the community,” Weister said.

Curtailing food waste

Weister cautioned that the hospital doesn’t routinely overproduce meals or buy more food than it needs to feed its inpatient population; the Food and Nutrition Staff is constantly monitoring and tweaking in order to lessen food waste.

However, excess food is inevitable, no matter how stringently the hospital budgets, Weister said.

“There have been weeks where we have very minimal food to give out,” she said, noting that most weeks, about 50 portions go to TAG and about 20-25 to the CRRC.

The hospital has been donating food to TAG Veterans since 2018, via the former restaurant that existed for the Community Living Center, but the COVID pandemic crippled that outreach.

A home-cooked meal

Bobbie Zerfas, who oversees the CRRC, said the donated food has filled a critical need.

“Previously, we were using donated funds to get stuff like ramen and Pop-Tarts, just so we would have something if Veterans came in and they hadn’t eaten,” she said. “But this gives Veterans … a very nutritious meal. I’ve had Veterans say, ‘This is the only home-cooked meal I’ve gotten.’

“Food insecurity is such a huge issue. We deal with a highly vulnerable population, and food access is something that’s critical to well-being. So to be able to provide a warm meal that has some nutrient density is such a great thing.”

Doctor forges the connection

The partnership with Just One More Ministry originated with Milwaukee VA physician Dr. Joanne Bernstein. It just so happened that Capper, a U.S. Army Veteran, is one of Bernstein’s patients.

During one of their appointments, Bernstein shared with Capper how she was interested in teaching medical students about food security and how it ties into planetary health.

“In the United States, we waste about 40% of all the food that we produce,” she said. “And all of this is happening while in Milwaukee, one out of five children don’t know where they’re getting their next meal.”

That led to a partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin wherein medical students spend time at Just One More Ministry, learning about its mission. It was during one such mission that a student asked what happened to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s excess food.

“So we took that same question to our hospital leadership, which is what started this journey,” she said.

Feeding people every day

Just One More Ministry works with many organizations throughout Milwaukee, “rescuing” about 3.5 million pounds of food each year, Capper said.

“We have about 90 partners that distribute the food for us — food pantries, churches, recovery houses, shelters, Veterans organizations,” he said, noting that the organization is a partner with Feeding America.

In addition, Just One More Ministry does 11 weekly food outreaches in food deserts — areas of the city without easy access to groceries.

“We’re blessed that we give food to about 17,000 people a week,” he said.

Just One More Ministry has been partnering with Froedtert Hospital for about a year and hopes to partner with Aurora as well, Capper said.

“This will help the Veterans,” he said.

Weister agreed.

“We’re really excited to partner with Just One More Ministry,” she said. “We are thrilled to have this avenue to really benefit our Veterans.”