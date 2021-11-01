 Skip to Content
Stories

VA Milwaukee health care top stories.

Milwaukee VA honored for reducing food waste

A program that reduces food waste at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center – and helps feed Veterans in need -- has received accolades from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Food Service workers pose with certificate

Getting a shot? Know where to go!

Coming to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for a COVID-19 vaccination/booster or flu shot? Here’s what you need to know:

Map to ZIHP/Quick Shot

Milwaukee VA employee is Wisconsin Woman Veteran of Year

Caring. Advocating. Motivating. Inspiring. Mentoring.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers presents Darcie Greuel with the Wisconsin Woman Veteran of the Year award.
