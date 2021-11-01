Stories
VA Milwaukee health care top stories.
Milwaukee VA employee is Wisconsin Woman Veteran of Year
Caring. Advocating. Motivating. Inspiring. Mentoring.
We're hiring heroes! The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is seeking qualified RNs, LPNs and CNAs. Learn more here.
Kiosks offline: As of Feb. 28, all kiosks in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and clinics in Green Bay, Appleton, Cleveland and Union Grove were decommissioned for Veteran check-in, travel purposes or any other functionality. Click here to learn how to submit travel claims online.
Prepare for a visit: Medical-grade masks are required and are available at all entrances.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters: Visit our vaccine information page to learn about getting the vaccine or boosters.
