Super fan creates Brewers lawn art for Milwaukee VA

The Milwaukee VA is firmly behind the Milwaukee Brewers in their quest for a World Series title, and we’ve got the lawn art to prove it.

Wednesday night, Brewers super fan Trevor Duran spent about an hour outside the medical center’s South Entrance creating one of his signature Brewers logos — something he has been doing pretty much non-stop most of this week.

“It has snowballed,” Duran said of requests for the lawn art. “It wasn’t my intention to go out and do these for other people (after he decorated his own West Allis lawn), but I got so many messages, I wanted to keep doing it.”

The iconic mitt-and-ball logo, in blue, yellow and white, is easily visible just to the east of the South Entrance portico and, more importantly, can be seen through some of the windows on the hospital’s south façade. A prime viewing spot is the ninth-floor patio/atrium.

Honoring his grandfather

Duran said by Wednesday night, he was feeling the effects of working full time and spending each evening painting logos on lawns. But working at the Milwaukee VA renewed his vigor.

“My grandfather served in Germany right after World War II, and his medical care was all at the VA. He passed away there in October 2024,” he said. “Aside from the Brewers logo, I wanted to show my gratitude to the VA — he was taken care of extremely well. So I wanted to give back and spread some more happiness (to the Veterans).”

A special evening

It was longtime Research employee Russ Schneider — a Milwaukee VA super fan — who reached out to Duran and made the project possible. And Duran said it was Schneider who made the evening special.

“He’s a great guy; it was so nice spending time talking to Russ,” Duran said. “I was getting pretty tired — doing this is surprisingly physical — but when Russ reached out, I got my second wind. I had such a good time; it was a great experience.”

'Inspiring Brewers fever'

Duran — who said he’s “crawling out of my skin” in anticipation for the start of the World Series — plans to keep painting the logos as long as he has the stamina for it.

“I did this at my own house in order to inspire Brewers fever, and it’s absolutely working,” he said.