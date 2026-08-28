Teen volunteers lend a hand, gather valuable experience during summer program

As students prepare to return to the classroom for a new school year, 18 teens from the Milwaukee area will do so with a new appreciation for healthcare for Veterans.

That’s because these teens took part in the Summer Youth Volunteer Program at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center over the summer.

The teens, hailing from different high schools, spent one day a week for six weeks (40 hours total) at the hospital over the summer, where they learned about healthcare careers, took on service projects and provided a helping hand in various departments throughout the hospital.

“It’s been great,” said John Rose, voluntary services specialist for the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, who supervises the program. “These kids are our future leaders, and to see how bright and smart they are — and willing to learn and help out the Veterans — is just phenomenal.”

A typical day had the teens performing various tasks in the mornings before coming together in the afternoon for hands-on group learning activities, such as creating 3-D printed objects in the 3-D printing lab, learning CPR and moulage in the Simulation Center, hosting bingo for Veterans and doing meal prep and assembling welcome kits at the Fisher House.

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While most of the teens were new to the program this summer, others have taken part in the past.

Tanvir Minaria, a Brookfield Central High School senior, came back this summer for her second year. She said she enjoyed the program last year, especially her experience in the Emergency Department.

“It was cool to see what’s actually going on on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “Because I want to be pre-med in college, I thought it would be a good idea to get more experience working in a hospital.”

She said she was appreciative of the staff and all they did to help her and her peers better understand the ins and outs of healthcare.

She said she has been impressed by the commitment of the staff and their high regard for serving Veterans.

“Everyone is so dedicated toward that,” she said. “They’re genuinely passionate about it, and I thought that was pretty interesting.”

'Opened my eyes'

Ethan Orr, a senior at Marquette High School, has been part of the program for five years. He said the program helped kindle a desire to pursue a career in physical therapy.

“I just love the people I work with and how they work with the Veterans,” he said. “I’ve worked in inpatient and outpatient, and I just enjoy helping the Veterans and learning about them.”

He encouraged anyone thinking about a career in healthcare to take part in the program.

“It’s definitely opened my eyes, and I’ve learned a lot of things,” he said. “It’s helped me see what daily life is like for someone who works in a hospital. It’s a great experience.”

Click here to see a photo album of teens taking part in this year’s Summer Youth Volunteer Program.

To learn more about the Summer Youth Volunteer Program, contact the Milwaukee VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement: 414-384-2000, ext. 41803.