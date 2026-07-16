Veteran's bed bug infestation squashed by Milwaukee VA pest controller

A Veteran whose home had become infested with millions of bed bugs is now living pest-free thanks to the efforts of the Milwaukee VA’s pest control expert.

Valentino “Val” Adricula, pest controller for the Milwaukee VA, put his years of experience to good use when he provided his services free of charge to rescue the 67-year-old Veteran from his plight.

“Val was great,” the Veteran said, noting that his home has been bug free ever since Adricula’s work about six months ago. “Whatever he did, he killed off everything. He is the man.”

'Little friends' arrive

It all started, the Veteran said, when a relative came to the house “and managed to deposit her little friends in my house, and the problem grew from there.”

Dealing with his own serious illness as well as caring for his special-needs grandson, the situation began to overwhelm the Veteran.

As the problem grew, it began to impact the Veteran’s VA care. During an appointment at the Union Grove clinic, a provider detected bed bugs on the Veteran's clothes and reached out to have her office cleaned.

VA Police Maj. Paul Bachmann notified the Environmental Management Service team in late October, noting that the bed bugs had “compounded (the Veteran’s) stress level and had gotten so bad that he had no way of controlling it on his own.”

But when EMS foreman Steve Phifer learned of the situation, he told Bachmann that EMS would do more than just clean the office.

“Steve said, ‘We will do one better. I’ll talk to Val, and I’ll buy the chemicals with my own money, and I’ll ask Val to help this Veteran out,’” Bachmann said.

'They were everywhere'

Adricula has over three decades of experience in pest control. Before coming to the Milwaukee VA, he worked for various private companies and has used his knowledge to keep the Milwaukee VA campus as pest-free as possible.

He also regularly gives back to Veterans and the community, often doing pro bono jobs when he is able.

But nothing quite prepared him for what he saw at the Veteran’s home.

“When I first looked at it, I said, ‘What did I get myself into? They were everywhere,’” Adricula said, noting it was the worst infestation he had ever seen. “But deep in my heart, I wanted to do the best I could. I wanted to go beyond the call of duty.”

He said the entire home was infested, including mattresses, couches, chairs and carpeting. The grandson’s room was the worst; Adricula estimated “a million or more” bugs in his room. “That was the main source of the transfer. That was ground zero.”

In addition, there were openings and “structural deficiencies” in the home, Adricula said, giving the bugs places to hide.

After assessing the situation and talking with the Veteran, Adricula vowed to do what he could.

“I told him, ‘This is bad, but I’m praying to God that this can be done. I’ll do my best. I’m happy to help you,’” he said. “(The Veteran) trusted me, so that really set me free to do the right thing.”

Battling the bugs

Adricula was able to procure the most powerful and effective chemicals used to fight bed bugs and did three separate treatments in the home through November and December of 2025.

A Veteran himself, Adricula said he went into the situation in “full armor. The battlefield was real, but I wanted it in my arena. I was owning the moment. I knew I was fully responsible for this man’s recovery.”

He admitted to “feeling icky” as he worked his way through the first treatment but was determined to eradicate the pests.

Adricula said the first treatment kills “anything that’s alive,” while the second treatment lays down a chemical barrier to kill any bugs emerging from eggs. The third treatment knocks out any stragglers and provides even more protection.

Even after the extensive treatment, Adricula said it’s not unusual to still see a bug or two, because their skin is like a leathery armor and they can live for up to 1½ years without a host.

After the treatments, Adricula still follows up regularly with the Veteran, who has reported no bugs in his home.

'We have given this family peace'

“This has been an experience I never want to go through again, but Val was great,” the Veteran said. “I was embarrassed, but Val was really cool about it. He has really taken a load off of me.”

It was estimated that if a private company had provided Adricula’s services, it would have cost the Veteran about $10,000. (Boots on the Ground, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving Veterans, helped foot the bill for the chemicals.)

But Adricula said he takes to heart President Lincoln’s pledge to care for those “who have borne the battle.”

“I felt for (the Veteran),” he said, fighting back tears. “I see the closure. We have given this family peace.

“When you do this for 33 years, it’s in your blood. That’s why my line is open. I love what I do. I don’t get paid for it. I do it for love of country.”