Veterans, VA Staff and Volunteers Mark Veterans Day at Zablocki VA

Service to one’s country isn’t necessarily about fighting in battles. It goes deeper than that, according to speakers at Tuesday’s Milwaukee VA Veterans Day Ceremony. It’s about stepping forward and being willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

“When people think about military service, they often picture deployments, combat and major events we read about in history books,” said Master Sgt. John Wallner of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 128th Air Refueling Wing, one of two keynote speakers at the event. “But those of us who have served know there’s much more to it.

“It’s the missed holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and moments with family that we couldn’t get back,” he said.

“But we raised our right hand. We took an oath and committed ourselves to serving our country, knowing that commitment might require personal sacrifice, and that’s something worth being proud of.”

Fellow keynote speaker Lt. Col. Mindy Mingerink of the Wisconsin Army National Guard echoed Wallner’s words, noting that Veterans serve for different reasons — even those who were drafted — but they share a bond that endures.

“It’s the pride — not arrogance — that’s quieter and deeper, a pride that fills your chests and makes you stand a little taller, even decades later. Every Veteran here knows exactly what I mean,” she said. “What’s remarkable is that this feeling crosses generations, branches and eras.”

“Service comes in many forms,” Wallner said. “But the willingness to serve connects us all. Military service isn’t measured solely by your deployments, what job you held or how many medals you earned. It’s measured by your willingness to answer that call.”

A common thread runs through generations of Veterans

Mingerink told a story about being at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., and seeing a Vietnam Veteran in a wheelchair, pausing at the wall to remember.

Mingerink and her young sons thanked the Veteran for his service. And the Veteran’s family in turn thanked her.

It was in that moment that tears came to Mingerink’s eyes, and she felt that invisible bond.

“That’s the thread. It runs through generations, whether we acknowledge it or not,” she said. “That pride, though, doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It was earned, and it was paid for. … Service isn’t free, even when it doesn’t involve combat.”

And that sacrifice is what makes the country strong, she said.

“The freedoms this country enjoys, and the fact that people like me get to serve in the tradition that (Veterans) established — none of that happened by accident. That’s not a small inheritance; that’s the whole inheritance.”

VA service key to honoring Veterans

Service also goes beyond the Veteran, the speakers said. It extends to sacrifices made by families, tasks performed by caregivers and the work of VA doctors, nurses and others who care for Veterans long after they’ve left the uniform behind.

“To everyone who works here at the VA, thank you for what you do,” Wallner said. “Every Veteran you take care of makes a difference. You may not wear a military uniform, but you’re continuing a mission of service by caring for those of us that have served.”

Mingerink, who works as a civilian at the Milwaukee VA as community care coordinator, also lauded the service of her colleagues.

“Your service looks different, but it is service,” she said. “You show up for people on their hardest days … (performing) work that rarely gets a parade, but makes an enormous difference in a Veteran’s life. Your work matters.”

She noted that every interaction that takes place at the Milwaukee VA involving a Veteran comes with a story of someone who “served, sacrificed and entrusted us with a part of their life. Ours is a sacred trust, and I do not take it lightly.”

All service matters

In closing, Wallner and Mingerink iterated that how long a person served doesn’t matter.

“Whether someone served five years ago or 50 years ago, their service still matters,” Wallner said. “Technology has changed. The uniforms have changed. The mission has evolved. But the commitment to serve remains the same. … You answered your country’s call when it needed you.

“We don’t honor Veterans because every one of them fought in a battle or performed some extraordinary act of heroism. We honor them because they were willing to serve, knowing sacrifice might be required.”