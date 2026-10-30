"We will never forget": Veteran, Milwaukee VA work to find new home for deceased Veteran's accolades

A Vietnam Veteran’s decorated service will not be forgotten, thanks to the efforts of a local Veteran and the Milwaukee VA.

Raymond Hans Von Bober II died in a motorcycle crash July 31, 2024. He was a motorcycle aficionado, riding with the Legion Riders and the Disabled American Veterans Harley Owners Group.

But when he was in his early 20s, he served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, earning numerous decorations, including three Bronze Stars, the Air Medal and three Purple Hearts, among other honors.

His numerous medals were collected and framed, along with photos from his time in Vietnam, a collection of service patches, certificates, letters of commendation and even a small aluminum canister with a bullet hole in it.

But upon Bober’s death, those items were abandoned, left behind in his home and unclaimed by family members.

A distinct sound

They were discovered, by accident, earlier this year when a Veteran hired to clean out the home picked up an unmarked garbage bag and heard a distinctive clink.

“Because he was in the military, he knew what that clink was — dog tags,” said Veteran Randy Cain, who encountered the man cleaning out the house. “So he opened the garbage bag, and everything was in there.”

It’s unclear why the memorabilia was in garbage bags intended to be thrown out. Cain never knew Bober; it was only through his chance meeting with the contractor that the items came to light.

But Cain gets his care through the Milwaukee VA and reached out to psychologist Dr. Zeno Franco to find a home for Bober’s collection.

“I knew this stuff needed to be donated,” Cain said.

Connecting with American Legion

They learned that Bober belonged to the American Legion post in Lake Tomahawk and the DAV in Rhinelander. With the help of Kim Queen from the Milwaukee VA’s Veteran Advocacy Council, Veterans organizations in the Lake Tomahawk area were contacted, and the items will now be put on display be three American Legion posts, Franco said.

“One of the posts recently had a fire, where they lost some of their historical materials, so they were super excited to receive this,” Franco said, noting that Bober was known to them as a “hardened combat Veteran and a legend among the American Legion Riders.”

Franco commended the “effort that went into bringing this Veteran’s medals home to the community that cares about this the most.”

A learning experience

All the memorabilia, and the story behind it, were part of the most recent Veteran Empathy Training at the Milwaukee VA, where medical students learn firsthand, from Veterans, what it’s like to serve in the military and the unique attributes of Veteran patients.

Psychiatrist Dr. Michael McBride, who leads the training sessions with Franco, told the students that Bober’s medals — and the story behind them — are important to Veterans.

“This is part of our military culture: We will never forget. We will not leave a fallen comrade,” McBride said. “So it’s really important that this material and this person’s life is recognized and honored.”