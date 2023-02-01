Wish List for VA Baby Shower
The Milwaukee VA will be hosting a baby shower for our expectant or new moms on March 15, 2023, and is seeking donations for the event.
We are seeking the items below for this wonderful event to honor our moms.
Call Voluntary Services at 414-384-2000, ext. 41803, before you make a purchase to confirm if the item(s) still is needed.
Thank you for your support!
- Retail store gift cards (any amount) used to purchase any items still needed.
- Tote bin with lid - 18 gallon (Qty 16) used to place gifts in to give to mothers.
- Baby hanging rattle toys, colorful animal bell soft baby sensory rattles with teether- 4 pack (Qty.5)
- Soft baby cloth book, crinkle elephant fabric infant book (Qty.16)
- Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker- Jungle blocks, portable baby rocking chair (Qty. 5)
- Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym, green gender neutral (Qty. 5)
- Vtech GearZooz 2-in-1 Jungle Friends Gear Park (Qty. 5)
- Bright Starts Jungle Vines Comfy Baby Bouncer with Vibrating Infant Seat, Toy Bar and Taggies, elephant and sloth plush baby toys (Qty. 5)
- Shynerk baby car mirror (Qty.16)
- Baby safety kit, 58-pack baby proofing essentials kit (Qty.14)
- Stove knob covers 5+1 pack (Qty. 5)
- Elephant water pump baby shower head (Qty. 5)
- Skip Hop Moby baby bath essential set, gray (Qty. 5)
- Boppy nursing pillow and positioner (Qty.15)
- Instant warmer baby bottle warmer, Kisdream formula maker (Qty. 5)
- HoMedics white noise sound machine, battery or adapter charging (Qty.16)
- 4 in 1 baby carrier 8-32 lbs. (Qty.16)
- Zoo animal squirt bathtub toy (Qty.16)
- 4-in-1 jumbo baby activity gym and ball pit sloth (Qty. 5)
- Safari bamboo infant swaddle blankets (Qty.15)
- Towel and washcloths set, elephants (Qty.16)
- Graco Pack 'N Play On The Go Playard, Kagen (Qty.15)
- Custom onesie, size 12 months, saying: My Mommy is a HERO and with all military branch emblems (Qty.16)